Each year, Dignity Health - Community Hospital of San Bernardino (CHSB) welcomes hundreds of community members to celebrate Thanksgiving with a traditional holiday meal.
This year, although the event will look a little different, CHSB hopes the residents will still feel its heartfelt gratitude to serve the people of the local area.
Grab-and-Go traditional Thanksgiving meals will be available for drive-thru patrons and walk-up guests on Monday, Nov. 23 from 3 to 6 p.m.
Flu shots will also be available for anyone 18 years and older; plus, a special gift will be provided to youth in attendance.
The San Bernardino Police Department will be participating along with Explore Scouts, the IEHP Superhero, and the 501st Legion Southern California Garrison Storm Troopers.
The free event will be at Dignity Health – Community Hospital of San Bernardino:
• 1800 Western Avenue, San Bernardino (drive-thru)
• 1725 Western Avenue, San Bernardino (walk-up/flu shots)
All guests must wear a face covering and socially distance as appropriate.
For more information, contact the Community Health Education Center at (909) 806-1816.
