More than 20 nonprofit organizations, including one headed by a church pastor in Fontana, have joined together to express their dissatisfaction with the actions of some Inland Empire political leaders during the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
The community groups sent out a joint letter which accused the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors, Riverside County Supervisors Karen Spiegel and Jeff Hewitt, and Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco of mishandling the COVID-19 response of their respective jurisdictions.
One of the organizations signing on to the letter was Congregations Organized for Prophetic Engagement (COPE). Samuel Casey is the executive director of COPE and also is the senior pastor and founder of New Life Christian Church in Fontana.
The letter said that elected officials have allegedly been pushing false narratives and ultimately pitting community members against each other and local small businesses, while ignoring pro-public health guidelines.
Michael Gomez Daly, executive director of IE United, commented: “It is disgusting and downright shameful that these electeds whom have sworn oaths to protect and do what’s right for our communities, have instead been spewing falsehoods against science and encouraging so many people to ignore the realities of this Inland Empire crisis.”
Daly was particularly displeased with Bianco's claim in a video last year that “the medical field is so split about the virus” when, in contrast, "the doctors have given clear and consistent guidance for months," Daly claimed.
Daly and the leaders of the other organizations asserted that the county officials' efforts have been inadequate considering the tragic toll the coronavirus has taken.
San Bernardino County has had more than 250,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began last year, the sixth-highest total of any county in the entire United States, according to a report on Jan. 18 by Johns Hopkins University. Riverside County had close to 240,000 cases, the seventh-highest total in the nation, the report said. Los Angeles County had the most cases with more than 1 million.
In addition, ICU bed capacity dropped to 0 percent in Southern California last month.
"It’s an extreme crisis as there are more intensive care patients than there are beds. Front-line healthcare workers are barely holding on as new COVID cases from the holidays continue to stream in," the organizations said in a news release.
Because the number of infections has skyrocketed in the past two months, the state has imposed a stay-at-home order.
"While our front-line workers overextend themselves beyond any reasonable breaking point, you lounge on the dais spewing disinformation and sowing discord," the letter to the supervisors said. "You continue to perpetuate this false notion that the community must choose between keeping our businesses afloat and keeping our loved ones alive, but let’s be clear: the two are not mutually exclusive."
The organizations said that their members have been following all necessary health guidelines.
"Every single one of us wants to re-open and return to some sort of normalcy," the letter said. "We want to return to eating at our favorite restaurants. We want to go get our hair, nails, and beards groomed, we want to see our family. We want to see the local businesses that make the I.E. home thrive, but we also want to do this responsibly. We have been trying to stay at home as much as possible, wear a mask, keep six feet away from others. But we need you to do what we elected you to do. We need you to protect our economy and our community members at the same time."
San Bernardino County officials have said repeatedly that they are doing their best to combat the virus while also giving residents as much freedom as possible under the circumstances.
Previously, the county's Department of Public Health posted a message on its website which stated:
"Our dedicated staff works to prevent epidemics and the spread of disease, protect against environmental hazards, prevent injuries, promote and encourage healthy behaviors, respond to disasters and assist communities in recovery, and assure the quality and accessibility of health services throughout the County.
"To achieve this goal, we place a high value on strong working alliances with local community groups representing the diverse populations who live in all areas of our large County."
In addition to IE United and COPE, the organizations which criticized the counties in the letter were Center for Community Action and Environmental Justice, Centro del Inmigrante, Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights, LA (CHIRLA), Communities for a New California, Family Reunification, Equity and Empowerment Project, Immigration Center of San Bernardino, Inc., Inland Coalition for Immigrant Justice, Inland Congregations United for Change (ICUC), Inland Empire Immigrant Youth Collective, Inland Empire Labor Council AFL-CIO, Inland Equity Partnership, Inland Region Equality Network, Mi Familia Vota, Pomona Economic Opportunity Center, Rainbow Pride Youth Alliance, San Bernardino Community Service, Inc., Sigma Beta Xi Youth and Family Services, Starting Over, Inc., Warehouse Worker Resource Center, and TODEC Legal Center. (The letter is reprinted in its entirety in the Opinion section.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.