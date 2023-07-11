Several community organizations held a Pride Rally in front of Fontana City Hall on July 1.
The event, which started with a vehicle caravan, was a joint effort by several community organizations, including the Fontana Dems Club, Ontario Democratic Club, the San Bernardino County Young Democrats (SBCYD), GROW Fontana, the Fontana Good Neighbor Coalition, and the Progressive Alliance of the Inland Empire.
"It was an amazing experience to see so many people come together to support the LGBTQIA2S+ community and to feel the love and support from so many as we drove through the city," said Bobbi Jo Chavarria, president of the Fontana Dems and one of the event's organizers. "We hope that this event has helped to raise awareness and show people that Fontana is filled with a community of support and solidarity with our LGBTQIA2S+ brothers and sisters, cousins and friends."
Chavarria said that hosting the caravan and pride rally in Fontana proved that a community can come together to support and celebrate diversity.
“It is a reminder that everyone can play their part in creating a more inclusive society regardless of their gender identity or sexual orientation,” said Chavarria, who said that organizers are already planning next year’s event.
