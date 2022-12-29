Community Policing Technician Kelsey Barak was named one of the Fontana Police Department's Employees of the Month for October.
Barak was praised by Chief Billy Green for her work in handling a surge in public request acts.
“The laws surrounding PRAs are complex and constantly changing and require a vast knowledge to respond within the law. Kelsey has been at the calm behind the PRA storm. She is knowledgeable and keeps up on the changing laws. She is quick at preparing and responding to the request,” Green said.
On top of all the PRAs that she handles, Barak also does a great job of providing assistance with many other tasks, Green said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.