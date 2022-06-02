A Community Resource Fair and Vaccination Clinic will be held on Saturday, June 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 918 N. Euclid Avenue in Ontario.
The event will include local community vendors, food, and resources for kids, teens, and adults.
The COVID-19 vaccination clinic will offer first, second, and third booster doses, and a free $20 gift card will be given to those who receive a vaccination.
The event is hosted by Reach Out. For more information, call (909) 245-1156.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.