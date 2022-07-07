A free community walk will be taking place in Fontana on Saturday, July 9.
The walk will start at 7 a.m. after warm-ups at Fontana Park, 15556 Summit Avenue.
The event is coordinated by the Healthy Fontana program, which encourages residents to become more physically active. Walking events are held in the city on a regular basis.
For more information, call (909) 350-6542.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.