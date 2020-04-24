Congress has approved the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act, a nearly $500 billion legislative package to provide American businesses and health care providers with resources they need to continue operations during the coronavirus crisis.
The bill, which received overwhelming bipartisan approval on April 23, provides an additional $310 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), with $60 billion reserved for smaller and medium-sized community-based lenders, said Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-31), whose district includes part of Fontana.
The bill also provides $50 billion more for Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) and $75 billion to hospitals and health care providers.
In addition, the bill provides $25 billion to help enhance nationwide testing capabilities, a crucial step toward reopening the economy, Aguilar said.
“This bill is a massively important step in the right direction, and will go a long way toward keeping small businesses in the Inland Empire afloat and preventing more devastating layoffs," Aguilar said. "The bill also will help our local health care providers continue treating patents and saving lives in our community.
"Unfortunately, Congressional Republicans’ refusal to allow any additional funding for state and local governments means that first responders and frontline workers like police officers, fire fighters and paramedics still do not have the resources they need to get through this crisis. I will continue working to make sure these essential workers are not left behind as Congress negotiates the next relief package."
Rep. Norma Torres (D-35), who represents another portion of Fontana, also voted in favor of the bill.
“The first round of funding Congress passed didn’t reach enough small businesses, including many in the Inland Empire that wound up empty-handed while corporations received millions,” Torres said. “The bill we passed today will get vital support to the mom-and-pop shops who desperately need it, helping more businesses make payroll, ensuring more employees can feed their families, and making emergency relief just as accessible to unbanked and rural areas as it is to downtown shops.”
Torres said the legislation also requires a report from the Secretary of Health and Human Services on COVID-19 testing, including disaggregated data on race, ethnicity, age, sex, geographic region, and other relevant factors. The provision follows an effort Torres jointly led to highlight the nation’s lack of testing data as the Trump Administration sought to roll back its COVID-19 response based on testing.
“Until we have the testing capacity to know who has this disease, we cannot combat it,” Torres said. “And until that day, I fear that it will be minority communities and low-income communities like the ones I represent that will be hardest hit. Getting a test to anyone who needs it and developing a deeper understanding of the communities impacted by COVID-19 must be a top priority.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.