Congressman Pete Aguilar, whose district includes part of Fontana, was elected chair of the House Democratic Caucus on Nov. 30.
“I’m grateful to my colleagues for the faith they’ve placed in me and for the opportunity to continue our work putting people over politics,” Aguilar said in a statement. “As we honor the legacies of Nancy Pelosi and Steny Hoyer, and prepare for a new generation of leadership, our Caucus is more united than ever. I look forward to bringing together all the voices in our party to safeguard the progress we’ve made.”
The 43-year-old Aguilar, who was first elected in 2014, becomes the third most powerful Democrat in the House and is the highest-ranking Latino in Congress. He was born in Fontana and grew up in San Bernardino. He now lives in Redlands, where he previously served as mayor.
Hakeem Jeffries of New York is the new Democratic leader in the House, succeeding Nancy Pelosi of California.
Massachusetts Rep. Katherine Clark was named the Democratic whip.
However, Democrats will be in the minority in the House starting in 2023 because Republicans won enough seats in the recent November election to take over as the majority party.
“House Democrats are committed to a legislative agenda that lowers costs, protects abortion rights, strengthens democracy, and tackles gun violence,” Aguilar said. “While the American people want both parties in Congress to work together, we are prepared to fight back against Republican extremism and their plans to cut Social Security and Medicare, to give tax breaks to wealthy corporations that ship jobs overseas and to enact a national abortion ban.”
