Congresswoman Norma J. Torres has declared victory in the race for the 35th District seat and denounced “foreign interference” in the Nov. 8 election.
Torres, a Democrat, received 23,872 votes (54.47 percent of the total) and defeated Republican Mike Cargile, who had 19,871 votes (45.43 percent) in the unofficial results released by the county on Nov. 9.
The district boundaries, which include Fontana, were redrawn after the 2020 U.S. Census.
Torres released the following lengthy statement:
“I am honored by the trust that the voters of California’s 35th Congressional district have placed in me to represent their interests in the 118th Congress. I am excited to gain new constituents in Rancho Cucamonga, Upland, Eastvale, and Chino Hills, and I look forward to continuing to represent the communities of Pomona, Ontario, Fontana, Chino, and Montclair.
“We have a lot of work to do recovering our economy and combating inflation. In the 118th Congress, I will build on the progress we’ve made over the past two years to deliver federal tax dollars to our communities, address homelessness, increase access to affordable housing, create good paying jobs for our residents, and help our small businesses succeed.
“I believe these are all shared goals — regardless of political background. However, I am deeply disappointed by the campaign run by my opponent, who continued to traffic in moronic conspiracy theories, attacked hard-working Mexican-Americans, and accepted the outrageous endorsement of a foreign leader — someone who violates basic human rights and promotes hate, division, and racism against indigenous people on a daily basis.
“Frankly, I am also disappointed in the lack of enforcement in our judicial system to address foreign interference in our elections. I was the subject of many threats, falsehoods, and harassment, both in-person and online. Many of the online attacks were orchestrated in El Salvador by President Nayib Bukele. He was aided in these efforts by his cabinet, members of his political party, and even by Consul Generals working in the US. They all promoted my opponent despite his well-documented history of espousing bigotry towards hard-working immigrants and Mexican families living in my district. This kind of flagrant manipulation of our electoral politics demands a strong response by the federal government to counteract misinformation, harassment, and lies directed by foreign governments to influence our democratic system.
“When a leader of a foreign nation allies himself with anti-immigrant, anti-Mexican candidates, it is very personal to me — and particularly infuriating. I immigrated to this country as a child from Guatemala, and currently serve as the only Member of Congress born in Central America. I was raised in a mostly Mexican household by my aunt and uncle and immersed in the vibrant Mexican culture. I work in Congress to reduce the number of asylum seekers at our Southern border by helping to create strong democracies, economic opportunities, and safety in Latin America. Rather than supporting these efforts, President Bukele would rather devote his own country’s resources in a failed attempt to defeat my candidacy.
“Despite these assaults on democracy in our community, I’ll continue to champion the needs of the Inland Empire’s working families. As we prepare for a new Congress and new opportunities, I invite local elected leaders who share this commitment to reach out to my office, so that we can begin planning our work for the next two years. Let's get to work.”
