The Curtain of Courage Memorial is now under construction on the east side of the County Government Center at 385 North Arrowhead Avenue in downtown San Bernardino.
The memorial is a tribute to the 14 people who died on December 2, 2015, in the terrorist attack at the Inland Regional Center, the survivors, and first responders who protected the community on that day.
The project was designed by landscape architect and artist Walter Hood, with input from the December 2 Memorial Committee, and the families of the victims of the tragedy.
Two Fontana residents, Isaac Amanios and Yvette Velasco, were among those who were killed.
The Curtain of Courage is expected to be completed in the spring of 2022. A private ceremony for the families and survivors will be held when the memorial is completed, followed by a public unveiling.
