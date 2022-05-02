Construction is starting for the Foothill Boulevard and Alder Avenue Curb Ramp Project, the City of Fontana said in a news release on May 2.
The project will consist of installing/constructing ADA compliant ramps, sidewalks, access ramps, curb and gutter, asphalt concrete, driveway approaches; restoring all areas and improvements to pre-construction conditions; and all related work required as indicated on the project plans for the Foothill/Alder intersection.
The City of Fontana awarded the project to Gentry General Engineering, Inc.
For more information on the project, contact the Fontana Engineering Department at (909) 350–7610 or email Kimberly Young at kyoung@fontana.org.
