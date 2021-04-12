The City of Fontana is starting construction of a traffic signal project on Valley Boulevard at Oleander Avenue in the southern area of the city.
This project will include a new sidewalk, curb, gutter, and asphalt concrete pavement. City workers will also perform a street widening, construct a storm drain, and establish a new traffic signal.
Construction will take place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. The estimated completion date is September.
The city said that construction will have a significant impact on traffic flow as the project will include reconstructing the entire intersection.
