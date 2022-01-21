Construction of South Fontana Park is scheduled to begin on Jan. 24, the City of Fontana announced in a news release.
The 18-acre public park, located at 16647 Santa Ana Avenue, between Cypress and Juniper avenues, will feature four artificial turf fields for soccer/football, sports lighting, a restroom/concession building, two storage buildings, playground equipment, exercise equipment, shade structures, pathway lighting, parking lot, new landscape and a raised landscape median along Santa Ana Avenue.
"This project has been a long time coming. I am very excited to see it come to fruition," said Mayor Acquanetta Warren. "We are committed to providing high-quality recreation to our residents and surrounding region."
Access to nearby residence/commercial business and highway traffic will be minimally affected throughout the duration of the construction period, the city said.
Persons who have any questions or concerns can call Kimberly Young, the senior civil engineer, at (909) 350-7632.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.