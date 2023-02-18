Durell Anthony, a contestant on Season 20 of NBC’s “The Voice,” will be performing at the City of Fontana’s annual Jazz Fest on Saturday, Feb. 25.
Anthony, a soul and R&B singer, will be one of several entertainers at the event, which will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Miller Park Amphitheater, 17004 Arrow Boulevard.
Caleb Minter, an independent pop soul artist, is another headlining act at the Jazz Fest.
Admission is free, and all ages are welcome to attend.
The schedule for the event:
2:55 p.m. — Welcome act - Marching band
3:30 p.m. — Tropicaleiza Dance and Drum
4:05 p.m. — Musical performance by Durell Anthony
5:05 p.m. — Dance performance by Uplifting Arts Academy
5:25 p.m. — Tropicaleiza Dance and Drum
6 p.m. — Musical performance by Caleb Minter
Several vendors will be in attendance and will offer products for sale.
For more information, call (909) 349-6975.
