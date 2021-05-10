A controversial new rule which aims to reduce pollution in Southern California could have a significant impact on warehouse development in Fontana and surrounding areas.
On May 7, the South Coast Air Quality Management District (South Coast AQMD) Governing Board adopted Rule 2305, also known as the Warehouse Indirect Source Rule (ISR). This rule requires warehouses greater than 100,000 square feet to directly reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) and diesel particulate matter (PM) emissions, or to otherwise facilitate emission and exposure reductions of these pollutants in nearby communities, the AQMD said.
Environmental organizations praised the decision while business groups opposed it, saying the rule would cost many jobs.
The rule was approved by a 9-4 vote, with San Bernardino County 2nd District Supervisor Janice Rutherford (whose district includes part of Fontana) voting no. AQMD is the air pollution control agency for major portions of Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, and Riverside counties.
“About half of the air pollutants that contribute to smog come from the goods movement industry, with the largest source being heavy-duty trucks heading to warehouses across Southern California,” said Wayne Nastri, AQMD’s executive officer. “After many years of development, today’s adoption of the warehouse rule is a major step towards reducing air pollution and protecting the millions of people directly impacted by this type of pollution.”
The Inland Empire has some of the worst air pollution in the nation, according to recent studies. Environmentalists say the increase in the number of warehouses in Fontana and other cities has contributed greatly to the problem.
"Warehouses are a key destination for heavy-duty trucks and have other sources of emissions like cargo handling equipment, all of which contribute to local pollution, including toxic emissions, to the communities that live near them," the AQMD said in a news release. "Emissions from sources associated with warehouses account for almost as many NOx emissions as all the refineries, power plants and other stationary sources in the South Coast Air Basin combined. Reductions in NOx are essential to meeting upcoming federal clean air standards. Those living within a half mile of warehouses are more likely to include communities of color, have health impacts such as higher rates of asthma and heart attacks, and a greater environmental burden."
Fontana officials have said that the warehouses that have been built in the city have all met the proper standards and are a huge boon to the local economy.
The new warehouse rule is a menu-based points system requiring warehouse operators to annually earn a specified number of points, the AQMD said. These points can be earned by completing actions from a menu that can include acquiring and using natural gas, Near-Zero Emissions and/or Zero-Emissions on-road trucks, zero-emission cargo handling equipment, solar panels or zero-emission charging and fueling infrastructure, or other options.
Alternatively, warehouse operators can choose to pay a mitigation fee. Funds from the mitigation fee will be used to incentivize the purchase of cleaner trucks and charging/fueling infrastructure in communities nearby.
The warehouse rule is expected to reduce smog-forming emissions by 10-15 percent from warehouse-related sources, the AQMD said.
"The rule was carefully developed over the course of four years through extensive research and discussions with environmental justice groups, regulated industry and government agencies. Warehouses will phase-in to the program over the course of three years, beginning with the largest warehouses," the AQMD said.
----- THE CENTER for Community Action and Environmental Justice (CCAEJ), a group which has protested against the creation of new warehouses in Fontana, issued a news release commending the AQMD for adopting the ISR.
“This isn't just a big policy victory, this is a victory for communities and organizers that have been mobilizing against the Diesel Death Zones in our backyard. The significant 9-4 vote demonstrated SCAQMD's commitment to prioritizing the community and the environment,” said Alma Marquez, the executive director of CCAEJ, which is based in Jurupa Valley.
The passage of a strong ISR will hold industry accountable for the diesel pollution that imposes health burdens in the Southern California basin, especially in its most vulnerable communities, the CCAEJ said.
“While this rule is a crucial step in pushing for cleaner trucks, this only is one piece of a larger strategy and we need local, state and federal agencies to come together and make real change," said Liz Pinney Muglia, policy director for the CCAEJ.
However, Paul Granillo, the president and CEO of the Inland Empire Economic Partnership, called the new rule "misguided" and said it could be a "devastating blow to Black and Hispanic communities, jeopardizing jobs and hindering any real chance at an equitable economic recovery."
Granillo said the ISR would affect at least 3,000 warehouses across the region and could have "disastrous effects for those working in warehouses while doing nothing to curb emissions."
"This is because it would be nearly impossible for warehouse operators to fully comply with the regulations any time soon -- specifically the goal of shifting existing truck fleets to zero-emissions (ZE) vehicles. As the clean transportation group CALSTART has noted, ZE commercial vehicles will not be commercially viable until 2025. Even the AQMD itself has admitted that there is insufficient evidence to support that there will be enough zero- and near-zero emission large trucks available by 2031."
Granillo said the goods movement industry is a vital artery of the broader Southern California economy, moving more than $1.7 trillion of products across the region each year while supporting more than 850,000 jobs.
On April 27, the Fontana City Council voted 4-1 to approve the development of a 194,212 square-foot warehouse which will be built on about 8.68 acres of land on the southeast coroner of Slover and Citrus avenues, directly north of Jurupa Hills High School. Supporters of the project said it would generate hundreds of jobs, while opponents said it would increase traffic and harm the environment.
The City Council is expected to consider additional warehouse projects later this year.
