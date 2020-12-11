A convicted felon was arrested after several weapons and marijuana plants were allegedly found at a location in Fontana, according to the Fontana Police Department.
On Dec. 9, Fontana Gang Unit officers conducted a search warrant in the 6600 block of Catawba Avenue, police said on Facebook.
Keith Rodriguez, 35, was detained and allegedly found to be in possession of a loaded revolver.
A search warrant was authorized, and then six rifles, one handgun, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and 264 marijuana plants were located at the residence, police said.
Rodriguez was booked at West Valley Detention Center on numerous charges.
