A convicted felon who was allegedly in possession of a modified firearm and narcotics was arrested on Nov. 13, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
At about 10:37 p.m., the Fontana Station watch commander drove through the area of Larch Avenue and Slover Avenue in Bloomington. He observed a vehicle without two working headlights, in violation of the California Vehicle Code, and initiated a traffic stop.
Clarence Archie, a 53-year-old resident of Bloomington, was the passenger of the vehicle and is a convicted felon.
During a search of Archie and the vehicle, a pistol, which had been illegally modified to be an automatic machine gun allowing for a higher rate of fire, was located. The firearm did not have a serial number, commonly known as a “ghost gun.” In addition, Archie had high-capacity magazines, methamphetamine, heroin, money, ammunition, and other items indicative of the sales of illegal narcotics, the Sheriff’s Department said.
Archie was arrested and booked into West Valley Detention Center on charges of felon in possession of firearm, possession of automatic weapon / machine gun, possession of narcotics and a firearm, possession of unserialized firearm, possession of high-capacity magazine, felon in possession of ammunition, possession of narcotics for sale.
