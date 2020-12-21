Following a traffic stop for speeding, deputies arrested convicted felons from Fontana and San Bernardino and allegedly found a handgun and ammunition in the vehicle on Dec. 21, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
At about 12:30 a.m., deputies conducted a proactive traffic stop on a gray Mercedes S550 for driving 80 miles per hour in a 45 miles per hour zone in the area of Kendall Drive and Lakewood Drive in San Bernardino, the Sheriff's Department said.
There were three occupants in the Mercedes, and during a records check, Terrance Cummings, a 32-year-old San Bernardino resident, was found to have two active misdemeanor warrants. All occupants were asked to get out of the car, and pat-down searches were conducted.
The driver, James Johnson, a 30-year-old Fontana resident, was allegedly in possession of .40 caliber ammunition. Johnson and Cummings are both convicted felons and are prohibited from owning any firearms or possessing ammunition, the Sheriff's Department said.
Subsequently, a vehicle search was conducted, and a loaded Smith and Wesson .40 caliber handgun was recovered hiding in the rear seat. Additional .40 caliber ammunition was located in the center console of the vehicle. Johnson and Cummings were arrested and booked into jail at Central Detention Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.