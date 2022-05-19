The coronavirus has taken a terrible toll over the past two years.
The number of new cases is relatively low, but it has increased in San Bernardino County this month, reflecting a troubling trend in many parts of the nation.
In a speech on May 12, President Joe Biden emphasized that the “pandemic isn’t over” and he marked a “tragic milestone” in the United States — 1 million COVID-19 deaths.
“One million empty chairs around the family dinner table. Each irreplaceable, irreplaceable losses. Each leaving behind a family, a community, forever changed because of this pandemic. Our hearts go out to all those who are struggling," Biden said.
The coronavirus has killed more Americans than World War I, World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War combined.
As of May 18, San Bernardino County has had a total of 577,808 cases and 7,380 deaths since the crisis began in early 2020.
Fontana has had 71,817 cases and 739 deaths, the second highest totals of any city in the county. The City of San Bernardino has had 73,432 cases and 1,180 deaths.
Within the boundaries of the Fontana Unified School District, there have been 56,100 cases, of which 8,612 have been of people ages 5-19.
Health officials are concerned about the possibility that case rates could rise much higher in the next few weeks.
“As community members make plans for graduations, proms and the upcoming Memorial Day holiday, now is the time to get vaccinated or boosted for those who are eligible but have yet to do so. Sensible precautions, such as holding events outdoors, masking while indoors, and testing before and after events are also strongly recommended by Public Health,” said the Los Angeles County Medical Association in a news release on May 11.
In Fontana, vaccinations are provided Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Jessie Turner Center, 15556 Summit Avenue in Fontana.
The vaccines are available for all individuals ages 5 and over who live or work in San Bernardino County.
For more information about vaccinations or testing, visit sbcovid19.com.
