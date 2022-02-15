There continues to be good news for area residents in the fight against the coronavirus.
COVID-19 numbers are on a downward trend in San Bernardino County following the post-holiday surge of cases caused by the Omicron variant.
The COVID-19 positivity rate in the county hit a high of 32 percent on Jan. 10 but dropped to 18.5 percent by Feb. 11, the county said in a news release.
The State of California has lifted its mask mandate in indoor public spaces for individuals who are fully vaccinated.
Masks are still required for unvaccinated residents indoors and for everyone in hospitals, nursing homes and public transit.
Masks are also still required in public schools. The state will make an announcement regarding the current mask requirement on Feb. 28.
COVID-19 testing locations can be found at sbcovid19.com. For information about vaccinations, visit myturn.ca.gov or vaccines.gov.
