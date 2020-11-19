The number of coronavirus cases in Fontana has surpassed 10,000, and health officials are very worried that another big increase could take place because of the upcoming holidays.
As of Nov. 19, Fontana had 10,727 COVID-19 cases and 116 deaths since the pandemic began earlier this year, according to the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health.
Overall, the county had 80,318 cases and 1,124 deaths.
Fontana, like the county, is in California's most restrictive tier -- purple -- and all indications are that this status will not change anytime soon, said Mayor Acquanetta Warren in a message to local residents.
Fontana's positivity rate is 12.8 percent with 43.9 daily new cases per 100,000. In order to move into the next tier of reopening (red), the county's positivity rate must be between 5-8 percent with daily new cases between 4-7 per 100,000.
Warren said it is extremely important for everyone to stay safe and healthy by following the established guidelines.
"We are requesting that on Thanksgiving we all limit our family/friend gatherings," Warren said. "Your health is so important to your entire family, and the only way to curb this spread so that we might be able to celebrate Christmas is to take care of yourself by wearing a mask, washing your hands and limiting group events on Thanksgiving.
"I’m finding Zoom calls and other conference-type calling methods provide great satisfaction on holidays. In addition, staying at home is starting to really become popular for families and it is proving to be fun to be together. Remember, how we give thanks represents how much we care for each other.”
County health officials are urging all residents to be tested for COVID-19.
In Fontana, a new testing site is located at the Jack Bulik Center, 16581 Filbert Street in the central part of the city. Testing takes place Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
In addition, testing is available at the Jessie Turner Center, 15556 Summit Avenue in northwestern Fontana, Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Testing is free and does not require insurance. Symptoms are not required to test.
Residents are encouraged to make an appointment at sbcovid19.com.
