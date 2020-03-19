The coronavirus threat has created severe difficulties for all groups of people, and that includes attendees of religious services.
Last weekend (March 14-15), Water of Life Community Church, which regularly attracts thousands of worshipers, did not hold public services at its campus in western Fontana and instead transitioned to a live-streamed online format, which will be continuing.
"We are anticipating online services for the next eight weeks," said Pastor Dan Carroll in a Facebook message on March 17. "We have been doing everything we can to navigate smoothly through the next few months. We’ve been meeting with county officials and health supervisors."
Water of Life, which has been ranked as one of the 100 most highly-attended evangelical churches in the United States, operates an extensive food ministry to help residents in need through the City of Fontana's CityLink program.
However, the program is now running short on food and is seeking donations. Persons can drop off food Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the CityLink location at 8440 Nuevo Avenue.
----- IN ADDITION, the Diocese of San Bernardino announced on March 17 that all public daily and weekend masses have been suspended.
The priests are asked to celebrate and offer daily mass in private, according to liturgical and canonical norms.
Parish churches, chapels, and missions are closed to the public.
"Our Diocese will be increasing the use of digital media to assist our people to remain engaged in their Catholic Faith," the Diocese said in a website message.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.