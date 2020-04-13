The peak of the COVID-19 crisis locally and nationally has not yet arrived, but San Bernardino County officials have begun planning for a multi-faceted recovery by creating a Recovery Coalition led by Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman that will include several government, private-sector and community partners from throughout the county.
“The impacts of this pandemic are already deep and far-reaching in terms of our local economy, government resources, and the basic structure of our society,” Hagman said. “The sooner we start talking about what recovery and our post-COVID-19 county looks like, even while coping with the crisis itself, the stronger and more enduring our recovery will be.”
The number of coronavirus cases continues to rise in the county, with 977 cases and 31 COVID-19-related deaths confirmed as of April 13.
The coalition includes the leadership of the county’s Economic Development and Workforce Development departments and the Community Development and Housing Agency. It will eventually encompass public- and private-sector partners in the following areas:
• Transportation/Logistics
• Healthcare
• The Faith Community
• Retail
• Manufacturing
• Government
• Education
• Hospitality
• Tourism
A process for selecting members of the coalition will be announced at a future date.
“The focus of the coalition will be to begin a dialogue about recovery efforts and best practices toward dealing with the current COVID-19 crisis and moving our county toward recovery,” Hagman said.
Hagman cautioned that talking about recovery now is not a signal to ease off on efforts to control the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.
“We have not yet seen the worst,” Hagman said. “We must still stay at home when we can and take serious precautions when we have to go out by covering our faces as needed, washing our hands often, and maintaining social distancing. Backing off now will cause more people to become infected, more people to get gravely ill, and strain our healthcare system beyond capacity.
“We will emerge from this crisis by working together,” Hagman added. “The San Bernardino County COVID-19 Recovery Coalition will help ensure that we emerge stronger, smarter, and ready to build our future.”
A variety of designated County departments and agencies have been working together since Jan. 25 to protect the community from the COVID-19 pandemic, the county said in a news release.
For information about the coronavirus crisis, visit the county’s coronavirus website at sbcovid19.com. New information and resources are updated daily. The public can also contact the COVID-19 hotline from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday at (909) 387-3911, or email the county at coronavirus@dph.sbcounty.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.