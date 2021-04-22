Despite the rapid progress of vaccinations, a months-long decline in new infections and the gradual reopening of much of the economy, COVID-19 -- and its variants -- remain a threat in San Bernardino County.
While great progress has been made since December and January, the county is still seeing more than 500 new cases every week, officials said. But unlike last year, the demographics of those infected are shifting and the greatest numbers of new cases involve adults aged 18-34, followed by those between the ages of 35 and 49.
“A considerable number of these individuals, including many who are young and otherwise healthy, will suffer from the coronavirus, and some will require hospitalization,” said San Bernardino County Interim Public Health Director Andrew Goldfrach. “Some will even die -- which is heartbreaking when one considers how easy it is to schedule a free vaccination appointment.”
Goldfrach added: “Young adults tend to be active and mobile, so they are likely to come in contact with many people of all ages. As a result, we could see hospitals admit younger patients who have not yet been vaccinated.”
The county has now reached a point where appointments can be easily made at county-run sites or local pharmacies by visiting SBCovid19.com/vaccine, or calling the COVID-19 helpline at (909) 387-3911, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The challenge is not limited to San Bernardino County. The seven-day average number of new COVID-19 infections eclipses the 14-day average in about half the country, with 40 states hitting that benchmark last week. The Centers for Disease Control reported on April 19 that the seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is at more than 67,000 cases a day; four weeks ago, the seven-day average was 53,000 cases a day.
Across the U.S., more than half of the new cases are among people aged 18 to 54, CDC data shows.
“A big part of our effort now is to convince younger adults to take a few minutes to schedule a vaccination appointment,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman. “The more people who get vaccinated, the fewer infections we will see.”
The county reported that as of April 21, a total of 406,371 San Bernardino County residents were fully vaccinated. The percentage of county adults having any vaccination is 41.2 percent, and the percentage of county adults fully vaccinated is 25.2 percent.
In the county as of April 21, there have been 295,131 coronavirus cases and 4,321 deaths since the pandemic began last year.
