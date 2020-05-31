A coronavirus outbreak has been reported at Citrus Nursing Center in Fontana, according to San Bernardino County health officials.
The county revealed that a number of staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The county did not specify the exact number of staff members, saying only that it was more than zero and less than 11.
No patients at the facility have been infected with the coronavirus, the county said.
Citrus Nursing Center is located at 9440 Citrus Avenue.
Coronavirus outbreaks have occurred at several nursing facilities throughout the county. In fact, more than one-third of all the COVID-19-related deaths in the county have involved nursing homes.
Earlier this year, an outbreak took place at Laurel Convalescent Center in Fontana. A total of 11 persons were affected in that outbreak and one person died.
Unfortunately this article is not accurate and the author failed to verify the facts. I am the Administrator at Citrus Nursing Center and I can confirm there is not an outbreak. We had two administrative employees test positive over 10 days ago. They were sent home. We confirmed that the virus did not spread. We are a facility that is considered a “clean building.” No residents have tested positive and at this point no other employees have tested positive. So please write an article saying that this is not true. I can be contacted at 909-793-1535 - Glenn Brooks
