A coronavirus outbreak has been reported at La Fuente Lavender Senior Care in Fontana, according to the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health.
The facility is listed in the "Outbreaks" page that the county has established to compile statistics on COVID-19.
The webpage indicates that at least one San Bernardino County resident associated with La Fuente Lavender has tested positive for the coronavirus but does not specify how many, except to say that the number is fewer than 11.
La Fuente Lavender is located at 9545 Tamarind Avenue.
According to the facility's website, "La Fuente Lavender Senior Care's mission is to provide the best quality of care for elderly people who need non-medical assistance in their daily lives."
