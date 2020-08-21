Several months after the COVID-19 crisis began, many healthcare facilities, prisons, and jails in San Bernardino County remain vulnerable to coronavirus outbreaks.
On Aug. 21, county officials released updated information about an outbreak that struck the Citrus Nursing Center in Fontana.
According to the Department of Health website, 15 facility residents and 24 staff members at the center have tested positive for COVID-19. In addition, an unspecified number (less than 11) of persons classified as "others" associated with the facility also were infected, resulting in a total of 48 San Bernardino County residents being involved.
Citrus Nursing Center is not the only Fontana facility to suffer an outbreak.
Earlier, Laurel Convalescent Hospital reported that eight facility members, five staff members, and one person classified as "other" tested positive for the coronavirus, and one person died.
Also, Lotus Villa and Memory Care (located next to Citrus Nursing Center on Citrus Avenue) had an unspecified number (less than 11) of facility residents test positive.
----- OVERALL, coronavirus outbreaks have been reported at more than 40 healthcare facilities in San Bernardino County. Some of the major outbreaks included:
• Cedar Mountain Post-Acute Care Facility in Yucaipa -- 72 facility residents, 36 staff members, 7 "others" -- total of 115 San Bernardino County residents involved; 21 deaths
• Las Colinas Post Acute, Ontario: 76 facility residents, 23 staff members, 1 "other" -- total of 100 S.B. County residents involved; 13 deaths
• Assistencia Villa Rehabilitation and Care Center, Redlands -- 34 facility residents, 20 staff members, 6 "others" -- total of 60 S.B. County residents involved; 15 deaths
• Medical Center Convalescent Hospital, San Bernardino: 59 facility residents, 35 staff members -- total of 99 S.B. County residents involved; 11 deaths
• Highland Care Center, Redlands -- 27 facility residents, 15 staff members, less than 11 "others" -- total of 43 S.B. County residents involved; 14 deaths
In addition, as of Aug. 21, at least two deaths have been reported at Reche Canyon Regional Rehabilitation Center in Colton, Terracina Post Acute in Redlands, Calimesa Post Acute in Yucaipa, Plymouth Village Senior Living in Redlands, Spring Valley Post Acute in Victorville, and Hi-Desert Medical Center SNF in Joshua Tree.
----- IN ADDITION, major outbreaks have been reported at several congregate setting facilities, including:
• California Institution for Men, Chino: 548 facility residents, 21 staff members, 356 "others" -- total of 925 San Bernardino County residents involved; 15 deaths
• California Institution for Women, Chino: 160 facility residents, 8 staff members, 131 "others" -- total of 299 S.B. County residents involved
• Federal Corrections Institute, Victorville: 261 facility residents, less than 11 staff members, 19 "others" -- total of 284 S.B. County residents involved
• Department of State Hospitals -- Patton ICF, San Bernardino: 125 facility residents, 79 staff members, 14 "others' -- total of 218 S.B. County residents involved; less than 11 deaths
• West Valley Detention Center, Rancho Cucamonga: 70 facility residents, 19 staff members, 6 "others" -- total of 95 S.B. County residents involved
• Central Detention Center, San Bernardino: 23 facility residents, less than 11 staff members, 18 "others" -- total of 43 S.B. County residents involved
• Glen Helen Rehabilitation Center, San Bernardino: 14 facility residents, less than 11 staff members, 18 "others" -- total of 33 S.B. County residents involved
(All totals as of Aug. 21)
