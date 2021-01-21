The number of COVID-19 cases is tragically continuing to climb, and the number of outbreaks at facilities in San Bernardino County has continued to rise as well.
Since the pandemic began in early 2020, the worst outbreak in the county has taken place at the California Institution for Men in Chino, where 851 facility residents and 54 staff members have been infected (as of Jan. 21). A total of 26 persons have died from the coronavirus at the state-run correctional facility.
At the California Institution for Women, 161 residents and 16 staff members have been infected and one person has died, according to statistics provided by San Bernardino County health officials.
Patton State Hospital in San Bernardino has also been greatly troubled by the virus, with 386 cases among residents and 179 cases among staff members that have been reported on the county's "Outbreaks" web page.
At the county-run West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, 217 residents and 53 staff members have had COVID-19.
In addition, numerous infections have been reported at Central Detention Center in San Bernardino (54 residents) and Glen Helen Rehabilitation Center in Devore (32 residents), as well as the Adelanto Detention Facility (116 residents, 46 staff) and High Desert Detention Center (15 residents).
----- OUTBREAKS have also happened at dozens of healthcare facilities, including some in Fontana.
Citrus Nursing Center in Fontana has had 69 resident infections and 40 staff member infections, and there have been 12 deaths.
At Laurel Convalescent Hospital in Fontana, there have been 22 cases among residents and four cases among staff members, and one person has died since the pandemic started.
Here are statistics for healthcare facilities that have had the most cases in the county (as of Jan. 21):
Las Colinas Post Acute, Ontario -- 90 facility residents, 45 staff -- total of 20 deaths
Cedar Mountain Post-Acute Care Facility, Yucaipa -- 72 facility residents, 36 staff -- total of 20 deaths
Country Villa Hacienda Healthcare Center, San Bernardino -- 68 facility residents, 28 staff -- total of 12 deaths
Medical Center Convalescent Hospital, San Bernardino -- 67 facility residents, 39 staff -- total of 14 deaths
Villa Mesa Care Center, Upland -- 62 facility residents, 22 staff -- total of 10 deaths
Assistencia Villa Rehabilitation and Care Center, Redlands -- 56 facility residents, 39 staff -- total of 15 deaths
Terracina Post Acute, Redlands -- 55 facility residents, 25 staff -- total of 5 deaths
Calimesa Post Acute, Yucaipa -- 52 facility residents, 7 staff -- total of 6 deaths
Highland Palms Healthcare Center, Highland -- 51 facility residents, 22 staff
Upland Rehabilitation and Care Center, Upland -- 48 facility residents, 35 staff
Del Rosa Villa, San Bernardino -- 46 facility residents, 19 staff -- total of 12 deaths
Brookside Healthcare Canter, Redlands -- 42 facility residents -- total of 13 deaths
Linda Valley Care Center, Loma Linda -- 41 facility residents, 17 staff
Redlands Healthcare Center, Redlands -- 40 facility residents, 12 staff -- total of 17 deaths
Spring Valley Post Acute, Victorville -- 38 facility residents, 28 staff -- total of 3 deaths
Rimrock Villa Convalescent Hospital, Barstow -- 32 facility residents, 23 staff
Reche Canyon Regional Rehab Center, Colton -- 29 facility residents, 23 staff -- total of 11 deaths
Hi-Desert Medical Center, Joshua Tree -- 25 facility residents, 11 staff -- total of 4 deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.