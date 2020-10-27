The coronavirus pandemic has been devastating to many people in Fontana. But ironically, the crisis appears to have contributed to one very positive development -- a decline in the crime rate.
Statistics recently released by the Fontana Police Department show that during the summer months of July and August, the number of Part One (major) crimes in the city went down significantly.
In addition, the number of traffic collisions has also declined, according to Police Chief Billy Green.
Through the first eight months of the year, the total number of incident reports taken by the Fontana P.D. is 18 percent lower than it was in 2019.
"Without a doubt, our year to date stats have been impacted by the COVID restrictions. Primarily, the extended total shutdown of all non-essential businesses resulted in a decrease across the board," Green said. "Although many businesses and activities have resumed with restrictions, I do not think it is too far of a stretch to think the continued capacity limitations continue to drive the numbers lower."
• In July of this year, there were 294 Part One reports, a 19 percent decline from July of 2019, when there were 362 reports.
• In August, police handled 300 Part One reports, a 9 percent decrease from August of 2019, when there were 328 reports.
• In July, there were 191 traffic accident reports, an 18 percent drop from July of 2019, when there were 233 reports.
• In August, police handled 245 traffic accident reports, a 13 percent dip from the previous August, when there were 258 reports.
"The absence of parents taking their kids to school and new drivers commuting back and forth are factors likely contributing to reduced traffic accidents," Green said.
Overall, calls for service have also dropped, and officers' response times to incidents have been reduced, Green said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.