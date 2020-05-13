A coronavirus testing event was held at Auto Club Speedway on May 12, marking the first time that San Bernardino County health officials had conducted testing in Fontana.
"Today was a big day in Fontana," said Mayor Acquanetta Warren later that night during the City Council meeting. "From all indications, I was there early, and everything was going very smoothly."
Appointments were filled to capacity for the event. However, information about the number of persons tested and confirmed cases was not immediately available.
"It was very well organized," Warren said while thanking members of various City of Fontana departments for assisting the county at the event.
The speedway is located in the western unincorporated county area of Fontana.
"We're hoping that the speedway will become a permanent test site," Warren said.
Testing is now open to any San Bernardino County residents, regardless of whether they have symptoms or not. Testing takes place at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in Colton on any weekday, but appointments are necessary. For more information, persons can visit http://sbcovid19.com.
Warren said at the meeting that she has received many messages from concerned residents about the increasing number of coronavirus cases in Fontana. As of May 13, the city had 365 cases and 11 deaths associated with COVID-19.
Warren said that the reason why Fontana has so many cases is because residents are being tested.
"Our residents have taken it upon themselves to go to every testing site and get tested, in the thousands, so naturally, confirmed cases are going to appear to be higher," she said.
In addition, Fontana is the second-largest city in the county with more than 213,000 residents, so it is understandable that the case total would be relatively large compared to some other nearby cities, she said.
"The beauty is we have several people who are recovering" from the virus, Warren said.
----- RESIDENTS of the county may call the COVID-19 hotline at (909) 387-3911 for general information and resources about the virus Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The hotline is not for medical calls. Persons who are feeling sick should contact their health care providers or 9-1-1. For questions about social services, call 2-1-1.
