The San Bernardino County Department of Public Health will be conducting a coronavirus testing event in Fontana for the first time.
The community drive-through event will take place at Auto Club Speedway, 9300 Cherry Avenue, on Tuesday, May 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The event is open to San Bernardino County residents by appointment only.
Residents can apply for an appointment beginning on Thursday, May 7 at sbcovid19.com.
Residents who cannot access the form online can call the county's COVID-19 hotline at (909) 387-3911, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The event is free of charge and does not require health insurance. All persons will be pre-screened upon completing the appointment request form and again at the event to ensure all persons meet the testing criteria.
Participants must meet one of the following criteria:
• Have one of the following symptoms: fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, muscle pain, new loss of taste or smell, vomiting or diarrhea, and/or sore throat
• Age 65 or over
• Healthcare worker (including congregate setting)
• Emergency medical service (EMS) worker
• Law enforcement
The county has been conducting tests at various locations, including Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in Colton, over the past several weeks.
Persons can visit sbccovid.com for information about upcoming community drive-through testing events.
