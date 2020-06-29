With any communicable disease outbreak -- like COVID-19 -- testing is critical to slowing the spread, San Bernardino County health officials said.
Testing leads to quick identification of cases, quick treatment for those people who are diagnosed positive, and immediate isolation to keep someone from unwittingly spreading the virus.
Early testing also helps to identify any persons who came into contact with infected people so they too can be quickly treated.
The county is encouraging all residents, including those who have experienced no symptoms of COVID-19, to be tested for the coronavirus.
"Data is showing that a significant proportion of those infected with the virus are asymptomatic, meaning they show no symptoms of the disease. Because of this, virtually anyone could spread the disease to others. That’s why everyone needs to get tested," the county said in a news release.
At the county's testing events, samples are collected by inserting a swab up the nostril or into the mouth to the throat. These samples are then sent to a laboratory to check for COVID-19.
Events are free of charge and do not require health insurance.
----- IN FONTANA, testing is at the Jessie Turner Center, 15556 Summit Avenue.
The indoor testing is from June 29 to July 31, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (closed July 2-3, 7, and 10).
Appointment registration will open soon for the week of July 6-9.
All clients are required to wear a face covering for their appointment.
Appointments can be made by calling (909) 387-3911 or by visiting sbcovid19.com.
----- IN BLOOMINGTON, testing is taking place at Ayala Park, 18313 Valley Boulevard.
The testing is from June 29 to Sept. 1, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (closed July 3).
The indoor testing is by appointment only by calling (888) 634-1123.
----- IN RANCHO CUCAMONGA, indoor testing is at the Rancho Sports Complex, 8303 Rochester Avenue.
The testing is from June 29 to July 31, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (closed July 3).
----- IN ONTARIO, indoor testing is at the Ontario Convention Center, 1947 Convention Center Way.
The testing is from June 29 to Aug. 31, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (closed July 3).
----- IN RIALTO, indoor testing is at the Department of Behavioral Health Auditorium, 850 E. Foothill Boulevard.
The testing is from June 29 to Aug. 18, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (closed July 3).
