Coronavirus testing is now open to any interested residents in San Bernardino County.
The availability of testing has gradually increased in recent weeks, and now all of the county's public testing locations are open to any residents, regardless of whether they are experiencing current symptoms.
Appointments, however, are still required.
As of May 11, a total of 31,784 patients have been tested in the county, and 9.5 percent of them have tested positive for the virus.
Because the number of tests have increased, the numbers of confirmed cases (3,015) and deaths (115) attributed to coronavirus in the county have also risen. However, there has not been an extreme surge in cases, and the rate of hospitalizations has remained relatively stable since April.
A drive-through testing event was planned at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana on May 12, and all appointments were filled for that event.
Several other locations will be available for testing in the upcoming days.
Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, located at 400 N. Pepper Avenue in Colton, is offering testing Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. by appointment only. Interested persons can call 1-855-422-8029 for an appointment.
For additional drive-through testing location dates and times, visit http://sbcovid19.com/community-drive-through-events/.
Residents of San Bernardino County may call the COVID-19 hotline at (909) 387-3911 for general information and resources about the virus Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The hotline is not for medical calls. Persons who are feeling sick should contact their health care providers or 9-1-1. For questions about social services, call 2-1-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.