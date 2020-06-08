The Jessie Turner Health and Fitness Center in Fontana will offer walk-up COVID-19 testing this month.
Testing will begin Tuesday, June 9 and will continue until Friday, July 3, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Appointments are necessary and are made on a weekly basis.
This will be the first time that coronavirus testing is being offered at a location in Fontana for a lengthy period of time.
The Jessie Turner Center is located at 15556 Summit Avenue.
This is a free event and does not require insurance. All county residents are invited to be tested, and having symptoms is not required.
This will be a walk-up testing center, not a drive-thru testing site. The center will require participants to follow CDC guidelines, which means wearing a mask when possible and practicing social distancing.
To make an appointment, call the COVID-19 hotline at (909) 387-3911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.