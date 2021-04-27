The number of new coronavirus cases in Fontana is continuing to stay relatively low, according to the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health.
As of April 26, a total of 39,737 COVID-19 cases had been reported in Fontana since the pandemic began early last year.
Less than 200 cases have been reported during the past two weeks. During the peak periods of November, December, and January, there were hundreds of new infections every day.
Sadly, the number of COVID-19 deaths has surpassed 500 in Fontana and has now reached 504.
Overall in San Bernardino County, there have been 295,565 cases and 4,326 deaths.
COVID-19 testing is available for free at the Jessie Turner Center, 15556 Summit Avenue, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. In addition, the Jack Bulik Center, 16581 Filbert Street, is open as a state COVID-19 testing site Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
To make an appointment for testing, visit http://sbcovid19.com.
In recent weeks, San Bernardino County has received additional vaccine doses from the state, and as of April 26, a total of 47,293 Fontana residents have become fully vaccinated.
The county has reached a point where vaccine appointments can be easily made at county-run sites or local pharmacies by visiting SBCovid19.com/vaccine, or calling the COVID-19 helpline at (909) 387-3911, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
