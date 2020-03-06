The San Bernardino County Department of Public Health (DPH) continues to work with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the California Department of Public Health to respond to reports of coronavirus (COVID-19) as it is quickly evolving.
No cases have been reported in San Bernardino County, the DPH said in a news release on March 6.
As of March 5, there were a total of 53 positive cases (24 are from repatriation flights) and one death in California.
The other 29 confirmed cases include 12 that are travel related, seven due to person-to-person exposure from family contact, three due to person-to-person exposure in a health care facility and four from unknown sources.
Although Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency to help the state prepare for broader spread of coronavirus, the health risk from COVID-19 to the general public in San Bernardino County remains low at this time.
----- AS WITH any virus, especially during the flu season, there are a number of steps you can take to protect your health and those around you:
• Wash hands with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.
• Avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• N95 masks are not recommended outside a healthcare setting. Surgical masks can be worn by sick individuals to reduce the likelihood of spreading germs to others.
• If persons become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough, they should stay away from work, school or other people to avoid spreading illness and seek assistance from their healthcare provider.
To learn more about COVID-19, visit the DPH COVID-19 webpage at wp.sbcounty.gov/dph/coronavirus or call (800) 722-4794.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.