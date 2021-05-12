San Bernardino County has recorded 296,655 total coronavirus cases as of May 11, up 509 from last week’s 296,146.
A total of 4,494 deaths have been reported in the county, up 68 from last week’s 4,426. The case fatality rate rose from 1.4 percent to 1.5 percent.
The county is meeting two of the three criteria to move into the Yellow Tier. As of May 11, the positivity rate is 1.3 percent, and the positivity rate in socioeconomically disadvantaged neighborhoods is 1.4 percent, both dropping slightly from last week's 1.7 percent.
The two categories are within the Yellow Tier's threshold of below 2 percent. However, the county's daily new case rate per 100,000 residents is still within the Orange Tier at 2.4 cases (last week it was 2.9 cases). The case rate needs to drop to below two cases for the county to move into the less restrictive Yellow Tier.
The 63 hospital patients are down 21 from the previous week’s 84. The patients are utilizing 2.5 percent of the beds, down from the previous week's 3.4 percent. The county had 23 positive ICU patients, down three from the previous week. COVID-19 patients are occupying 5.5 percent of these beds. ICU availability rose slightly from 41.6 percent to 42.4 percent.
According to John Hopkins University, San Bernardino County remains eighth in total COVID-19 cases out of the nation's 3,143 counties. Riverside County remains seventh with 299,173 cases. Los Angeles County has the most with more than 1 million cases.
