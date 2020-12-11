The eagerly-awaited arrival of the vaccine that can stop the coronavirus will take place next week, according to San Bernardino County health officials.
In the first phase of the rollout program, California will be receiving 327,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and San Bernardino County will get an initial allocation of 15,600 doses for frontline health care workers, who are most at risk.
More doses will be arriving in the following weeks and will be administered in additional phases, and eventually to the general public in several months. The county's Public Health warehouse has the capacity to store more than 1 million doses.
"We're very excited to get this going," said Andrew Goldfrach, lead of the county's vaccination task force, during a Facebook Live presentation on Dec. 11. "We're now days away, which is fantastic."
San Bernardino County, like other counties throughout the state and the nation, will be hoping that the vaccine can be effective in slowing the current COVID-19 spike which has drastically limited ICU bed availability at hospitals.
"Unfortunately, this will not immediately stop the pandemic or the surge in cases that we're seeing, but it will be a great step forward," said Corwin Porter, the county's director of public health.
Porter urged residents to continue to follow health precautions such as wearing masks, maintaining physical distancing, limiting travel, and limiting interactions with people outside of one's household.
Dr. Troy Pennington, an emergency room physician at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in Colton, is extremely pleased with the reported success of the Pfizer vaccine in clinical trials.
He said that the vaccine, administered in two doses, has been shown to be 95 percent effective. Out of more than 44,000 vaccinated volunteers, only one contracted a severe case of COVID-19.
"It really did an amazing job," said Pennington. "The risk of serious disease is almost 100 percent neutralized, which is the goal of any vaccine."
He added that the side effects were relatively minor.
A Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory panel approved the Pfizer vaccine on Dec. 10, and pre-positioned vaccines are scheduled to arrive in California on Dec. 15 and 16.
On Dec. 17, the FDA will be meeting again and is expected to approve a second vaccine, which is being produced by Moderna Inc.
“There is no bigger news right now in our fight against COVID-19 than the arrival and successful delivery of these vaccines to all San Bernardino County residents,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman in a news release. “Throughout this pandemic, we’ve prioritized sharing information as we get it with our residents and businesses, and the rollout of the vaccine will be no different.”
The county is providing answers to frequently asked questions about the vaccine through the dedicated link on the https://sbcovid19.com/ webpage, and it will be updated as new information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.