Corporal Sheila Foley has retired from the Fontana Police Department, according to a recent Facebook post by the P.D.
Foley served a total of 28 years in law enforcement.
During her time at the Fontana P.D., she worked as a patrol officer, gang investigator, detective, background investigator, and in the internal affairs department as well as being a patrol corporal.
