Phillip Cothran, a member of the Fontana City Council, is achieving a milestone while celebrating his birthday this month.
During the Jan. 12 meeting, Cothran was named by the other councilmembers to be the city's mayor pro tem. Although official records are not kept, he is believed to be the youngest person to ever hold that title in Fontana.
He was 29 years old on that date, and then he turned 30 on Jan. 24.
Cothran, who will be mayor pro tem for a one-year period, said he was honored to be selected. A mayor pro tem exercises the mayor's authority in case of an absence.
"Thank you to my colleagues for the trust," he said during the meeting. "I look forward to a fun year."
Cothran, who was born and raised in Fontana, was elected to a four-year term on the City Council in 2018. He opened his own small business in the city in 2015. He has been active in community organizations, including serving on the board of the Rotary Club, and he was named the Fontana Youth Community Hero in 2007.
During the meeting, the City Council sang "Happy Birthday" to Cothran as well as to City Councilmember Jesse Sandoval, who, in a remarkable coincidence, also has a birthday on Jan. 24. Sandoval, a retiree, is serving his third term after being reelected last November.
"Wow," said Mayor Acquanetta Warren when told of the two same-day birthdays. "Amazing."
