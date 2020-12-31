A partnership between San Bernardino County, Chance Project and Knowledge and Education for Your Success (KEYS) formed to provide assistance to persons experiencing homelessness who are at high risk for COVID-19.
Moving Forward transitions individuals from Project Roomkey, a state initiative to provide a safe place for homeless to isolate during COVID-19, to interim and permanent housing.
Individuals who receive assistance through Project Roomkey and Moving Forward include homeless individuals over the age of 65, those who may have medical conditions, and pregnant women. To date, Moving Forward has assisted nearly 50 individuals transition out of homelessness.
“This collaborative effort has been pivotal in ensuring the health and safety of some of the county’s most vulnerable residents,” said CaSonya Thomas, assistant executive officer for the County Human Services. “Moving Forward is dedicated to addressing the unique needs of the homeless in our region through the coordination of county, community and local efforts to provide services that will result in life-changing, long-term solutions.”
Moving Forward provides support in the form of outreach services, housing access and navigation services, and comprehensive case management. The goal of the program is to rapidly connect individuals and families to housing and services.
“We are grateful for the partnership with the County of San Bernardino Human Services and our partners in this endeavor including Housing for All, Keys, Inland Housing Solutions, Knock Knock Angels, the County's Department of Aging and Adult Services, and all the other dedicated community partners,” said Ron Griffin, CEO of the Chance Project. “They were all a part of the transition of county residents in housing crisis to permanent housing for years to come.”
For more information about Moving Forward, email info@thechanceproject.org.
