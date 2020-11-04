Once again, Laura Abernathy Mancha has been reelected to the Area C seat on the San Bernardino County Board of Education.
Mancha, a Fontana resident who has been serving on the board for nine years, earned 35,707 votes in the Nov. 3 election, according to unofficial results provided by the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters.
She received 44.08 percent of the votes that were cast while overcoming two challengers, Jessica Marie Camacho (who had 24,513 votes) and Roman Gabriel Nava (20,865 votes).
Mancha, who previously was a member of the Fontana School Board for 17 years, said she wants to ensure that students and school support staff are in a safe and healthy environment as the coronavirus crisis rages on.
"Our world has changed and there has never been a more important time in our history to be educated and informed," Mancha said prior to the election. "We are living in unprecedented times and our public education system has been diligent in working to find new ways to deliver instruction to our students. We need leaders who have knowledge, vision, and courage to make tough decisions."
