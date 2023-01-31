The San Bernardino County Clerk’s Office is gearing up for its busiest day of the year, Valentine’s Day.
Assessor-Recorder-County Clerk Chris Wilhite is now accepting online appointments for marriage ceremonies on Feb. 14.
As the county entity responsible for the issuance of marriage licenses and performance of civil wedding ceremonies, Valentine’s Day is a big day not only for couples wishing to get married, but for the department.
“I am excited to welcome couples into our offices and thank them for making us part of their special day,” said Wilhite. “Valentine’s Day is always a fun time for the newlyweds and our staff as we decorate our lobbies and feel the abundance of joy in the air.”
Couples wishing to get married through the County Clerk’s Office must review the marriage license requirements and complete an application at arc.sbcounty.gov/marriage prior to booking their marriage service appointment online.
Marriage services are available at the Hall of Records, 222 W. Hospitality Lane, First Floor, San Bernardino.
For more information about these services, including hours, times and appointment information, visit: arc.sbcounty.gov/marriage.
