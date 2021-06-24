San Bernardino County’s door-to-door vaccination outreach campaign targeting 42 regions in need has engaged and educated more than 10,000 community members (including some in Fontana) in a recent 10-day period, the county said in a news release.
Operational from June 4 through June 14, Operation Sneakers and Vaccine Speakers provided COVID-19 awareness to at-risk communities countywide.
Helpful canvassers with extensive knowledge about the COVID-19 vaccine shared information about local sites and demystified rumors about the vaccine.
Locations were strategically selected based on vaccine coverage rates and the California Healthy Places Index (HPI). In addition to one-on-one conversations with community members, county teams distributed more than 29,000 flyers, door hangers and posters to local organizations and businesses such as shopping centers, schools, parks, libraries, and supermarkets.
“One of the many memorable experiences I encountered was helping a resident who did not have much knowledge on the vaccine nor did they know where the closest vaccine site was,” said one canvasser. “Later, we saw her at the County vaccine clinic getting vaccinated!”
The grassroots outreach campaign aligned with the county’s commitment to provide every individual access to accurate vaccine information, the county said. With the state now fully reopened, the county hopes vaccination numbers will continue to increase in order to avoid any future COVID-19 spikes.
The county averaged a total of 75 canvassers (also known as “speakers in sneakers”) every day, and Spanish-speaking representatives were on hand to support communications with non-English speaking residents.
By the end of the program, team members provided information to residents and stakeholders in the cities of Fontana, Chino, Upland, Montclair, Rialto and San Bernardino.
