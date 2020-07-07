Over a 24-hour period, the San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to more than 200 fire-related calls over the Fourth of July, including at least three major calls in Fontana.
The calls were for structure fires, vegetation fires and dumpster fires, and many of them were related to fireworks, according to Mike McClintock, battalion chief for the Fire Department.
"SBCoFD noticed a large increase in fireworks related fires, keeping crews busy department wide," McClintock said.
In addition, crews continued to respond to medical emergencies, traffic accidents and other routine calls.
Incidents in Fontana included:
• On July 4 at 10:11 p.m., a 1/4 acre vegetation fire at Baseline and Citrus avenues;
• On July 4 at 11:23 p.m., a residential fire in the 8400 block of Reseda Avenue;
• On July 5 at 1:28 a.m., a dumpster fire with exposures in the 14000 block of Chaparral Avenue.
Seven fires erupted in the City of San Bernardino on Independence Day.
