San Bernardino County has added a new enhancement to its COVID-19 website: a Quarantine and Isolation Calculator that enables people to determine how long they should self-isolate after testing positive for the disease, being sick with COVID-19, or being exposed to someone with COVID-19.
By using this convenient tool, anyone can determine the date when his or her isolation may end after entering the date when either 1) symptoms first manifested; 2) a specimen was collected (i.e., a test was conducted); or 3) the person was potentially exposed to the disease.
The tool offers four different calculation options:
• For those who have tested positive and have symptoms of COVID-19;
• For those who have tested positive but manifest no symptoms of the disease;
• For those who have been in close contact with an infected individual but show no symptoms;
• For those who previously tested positive (by calculating their susceptibility to reinfection).
“This is a simple, easy-to-use tool that will give people confidence in their efforts to protect others,” said County Director of Public Health Corwin Porter. “It will allow them to determine exactly how long they need to isolate to ensure they don’t spread the disease to family, friends, colleagues or anyone else.”
The calculator can be accessed at: https://sbcovid19.com/quarantine-and-isolation-calculator/
