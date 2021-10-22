The San Bernardino County Department of Public Health will commemorate Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Week, Oct. 24-30, with a week-long information campaign about childhood lead poisoning issues.
The county’s message this year is: “Even small amounts of lead can harm a child’s health. Ask your child’s doctor about a blood lead test.”
The campaign will include the display of street banners in the cities of Colton, Fontana and Ontario, mailing out information and materials to local agencies and businesses and social media posts. The Public Health Department will also partner with cities including Fontana, Redlands and Upland to proclaim October as National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week.
"The purpose of this campaign is to remind parents that lead poisoning can be detrimental to young children’s health and development. It's important for parents to ask their child’s doctor about blood lead testing,” said County Health Officer Dr. Michael A. Sequeira.
Lead poisoning can seriously affect a child’s brain and nervous system. It can cause learning and behavioral problems. A blood lead test is the only way to identify and confirm lead poisoning in children.
In California, children can be exposed to lead by ingesting lead-contaminated dust, paint chips from deteriorating lead-based paint, and lead-contaminated soil. Other sources of lead poisoning include lead dust brought home on parents’ work clothes, certain imported ceramic pottery, painted objects, traditional home remedies and imported spices, candies and other food products. Additionally, activities that involve lead products such as soldering, making stained glass and handling bullets or fishing sinkers can put children at risk.
All parents and caregivers of young children are invited to call (909) 383-3022 or visit www.cdph.ca.gov/programs/clppb for more information on program services or ways to protect their children from this silent and serious environmental disease.
