San Bernardino County has moved into Tier 3 of Phase 1A of its coronavirus vaccination roadmap, which means doses will be distributed to those working at specialty clinics, laboratories, dental and oral health clinics, and pharmacy staff.
According to a news release on Jan. 13:
• The county has received 75,900 first doses and 43,625 second doses (a total of 119,525).
• By the end of this week, more than 65,710 first doses will have been administered or scheduled to be administered.
• Second doses began to be administered last week.
In the past week, successful vaccination kicked off with individuals in Tier 2 of Phase 1A, which includes caregivers with In Home Support Services (IHSS), public and community health centers, urgent care facilities and other health care personnel. To date, just over 10,000 doses have been distributed to these clinics and facilities.
The county is expecting to complete distribution and allocation for all Phase 1A health care workers before the end of January.
In addition to county directed vaccinations, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) is coordinating the distribution of vaccines to skilled nursing and assisted living facilities through partnerships with Walgreens and CVS.
If progress and supplies remain on track, the county can soon move into Phase 1B, Tier 1, which includes school employees, law enforcement officers and firefighters, and food supply-chain workers, including grocery store employees.
In addition, state officials announced an expansion of vaccination eligibility guidelines, allowing all residents 65 and older to more quickly qualify for COVID-19 vaccinations. This will be part of the Phase 1B rollout and San Bernardino County will release further information on when and how this will be implemented when it becomes available.
To learn more about the vaccine roadmap, visit the county’s vaccine webpage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.