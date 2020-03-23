The County of San Bernardino has produced a list of COVID-19 frequently asked questions and answers for the public.
The information is current as of March 24, but is subject to change daily based on new information coming in.
----- How many confirmed cases of coronavirus are in San Bernardino County?
There are 31 confirmed cases; no fatalities at this time. The first case appeared in a Kaiser Permanente Fontana patient who returned from London, U.K. The second case appeared in a 54-year-old male with underlying health conditions who had come into contact with persons who had recently traveled from Washington State. The third case appeared in a woman in her 50s. No further information regarding the other patients is available at this time. It is also important to note that under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), the county is obligated to protect patient information.
No matter where these cases were confirmed, all residents should continue to practice good public health hygiene and stay home, especially if they are sick.
View the news releases and the most recent number of confirmed cases in San Bernardino County at wp.sbcounty.gov/dph/coronavirus.
----- Why aren’t you sharing the location of the cases?
We have decided not to identify the location of each new case because we should assume and behave as if coronavirus is everywhere. We do not want people outside of those areas to assume they are safe and don't need to take precautions, and we don't want people within those communities to panic or feel they'll be safe if they go somewhere else. Once we get more cases, and we will, we will consider producing a map showing locations where cases have been detected. But right now, we're on the side of not wanting to create needless panic in one community at a time and create false complacency in other communities.
----- Who have these patients made contact with?
The County Department of Public Health is working to identify all patients' contacts to monitor them for signs and symptoms of the illness and to take measures to prevent transmission. As should always be the case, people experiencing symptoms of contagious illness should seek medical guidance, not attend work or school, and avoid unnecessary contact with other people.
----- What is the most recent response from the County to address COVID-19?
In an effort to protect the public from further spread of the virus that causes COVID-19, the County’s Acting Health Officer ordered the cancellation of private and public gatherings of any number of people within the county through at least April 6. The County continues to work closely with local, state and federal partners to respond to reports of COVID-19.
----- Are public attractions and public offices closing?
Services for the following County departments and offices will be available only by phone and online. Offices will be closed to the public:
Agriculture/Weights & Measures
Assessor-Recorder-Clerk
Auditor-Controller/Treasurer/Tax Collector
Child Support Services
Children’s Network
Clerk of the Board of Supervisors
Community Development and Housing Agency
County Fire and Fire Marshal
District Attorney
Economic Development
Human Resources
Inland Counties Emergency Medical Agency (ICEMA)
Land Use Services, which includes Planning, Building and Safety, and Code Enforcement
Public Works, with the exception of lobby computer access to surveyor records
Purchasing
Registrar of Voters, with the exception of election observers by appointment only
Risk Management
Special Districts Water and Sanitation
Transitional Assistance
Veterans Affairs
Workforce Development, however, in-person appointments will be conducted only when necessary
The following County attractions and services are closed to the public until at least April 3:
Big Bear Alpine Zoo at Moonridge
County branch libraries, including Lewis Library in Fontana
County museums and historical sites
County Regional Parks, including Calico Ghost Town
Park and recreation district preschool in Joshua Tree
The following senior and community centers (centers that conduct meal programs will make meals available via drive-thru)
Big Bear Senior Center
Bloomington Ayala Senior Center
Joshua Tree Community Center
Lucerne Valley Community Center
Wonder Valley Community Center
Additional measures may be taken and announced to the public in the coming days. Check wp.sbcounty.gov for the most recent COVID-19 updates in San Bernardino County.
----- I heard that Public Health/County is gearing up to provide mobile testing.
County Public Health is working hard to establish mobile testing, but there are no dates or locations yet. That information will be widely publicized as soon as it’s available. In the meantime, call your healthcare provider for information about testing. Your doctor will determine if you have signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and whether you should be tested.
----- Why isn’t the county doing anything?
As local government, San Bernardino County is currently following the state orders to slow the spread of COVID-19. We continue to work with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) to ensure we receive the most current guidances. Residents of San Bernardino are encouraged to stay home as much as possible while only participating in essential activities, such as critical work functions and shopping for necessities. We know these measures are challenging, but social distancing will help to protect all of our communities. We encourage older adults and those with chronic medical conditions to take additional precautions to avoid getting sick with the disease.
The County services that are the most-essential to your health, safety, and well-being will continue to be available to you during this crisis.
----- What does the Governor’s order/ shelter/stay at home order mean?
Stay at home except for essential needs. Everyone is required to stay home except to get food, care for a relative or friend, get necessary health care, or go to an essential job. If you go out, keep at least 6 feet of distance. Learn more at https://covid19.ca.gov/.
GENERAL COVID-19 INFORMATION – SYMPTOMS, PREVENTION, RISK
----- I think I might have COVID-19. What should I do?
If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, and may have had contact with a person with COVID-19 or recently traveled to countries with apparent community spread, call your healthcare provider first before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken.
----- What are COVID-19 symptoms? When do symptoms occur?
Current symptoms reported for patients with COVID-19 have included:
Mild to severe respiratory illness with fever
Cough
Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath.
Symptoms may appear within 2 to 14 days after exposure.
----- Who should I call if I or someone I know are experiencing any symptoms or have questions?
If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, and may have had contact with a person with COVID-19 or recently traveled to countries with apparent community spread, call your healthcare provider first before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken. Most people will get better with rest, so there is usually no need to see a doctor if you have mild symptoms.
The COVID-19 Hotline is open Monday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to take your questions and listen to your concerns. Call (909) 387-3911.
For more information on the Coronavirus, visit: readyfontana.org.
Where can we test for this viruse in the high desert, I got sick on 3/12/20. Throat, ear, headaches, began. I went to ER care in Hesperia 17043 Main St. The Dr. Kelly Layton Cunngan told me it was only Sinusitis??? I thought she was sending me some kind of medication. I called to hours later and talk to the the Dr. and explained that I'm on a sleep app. Machine and a specialist test me correctly she told do go to him I told you take something over the counter. The hung up on me she said I was offending. Now with this epidemic going on how can a doctor to send you home like that and then hang up. The next day I couldn't sleep I got worst so I went to the ER Care in Victorville I come to find out I got Pneumonia I couldn't breathe the cough was so bad that my whole chest area was inflamed. This is very important that these kind of treatment should be taken very serious. Where could I be tested , we need to have more testing in the high desert the numbers don't really match?? Help a concerned 56 year old man my parents are 77 and 82 years and what if I wouldn't have gone to ER care the next day what if I am infected. This is the reason so more many people are transmitting this disease thank you.
