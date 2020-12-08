Former Congressman and retired U.S. Marine Col. Paul Cook, County Supervisor Dawn Rowe, and former Rialto Councilman and State Assembly Member Joe Baca Jr. were administered the oath of office on Dec. 7 and began four-year terms on the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors.
They join Supervisor and Board Chairman Curt Hagman and Supervisor Janice Rutherford on the five-member board.
“I am very, very honored to be here," Cook said after being sworn in by his wife Jeanne. "Local government is where it all begins. This is part of the reason I got involved -- to make a difference."
After being administered the oath by her father, Robert Haynes, Rowe said, “I would like to thank the voters. It is an honor to be here. It has been a long journey for me since the time I was appointed in December 2018."
“These are challenging times, and I'm looking forward to taking on the challenge and working with all of you and working for this community,” Baca Jr. said after being sworn in by his father, retired seven-term Congressman Joe Baca Sr.
Due to COVID-19, attendance was limited to a small group of masked and socially distanced family members, staff, and friends. A recording of the event can be viewed on the CountyDirect Broadcast Network under the “Other Meetings and Events" tab.
Baca Jr. was elected in November to represent the 5th District, which includes the eastern area of Fontana as well as the cities of Colton, Rialto, and San Bernardino. Baca had served on the Rialto City Council since 2006 and also served in the State Assembly.
Baca succeeds Josie Gonzales, who retired after serving four terms on the Board of Supervisors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.